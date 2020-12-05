Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0TorinoTorino0

Juventus v Torino

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Danilo
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 30Bentancur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 22Chiesa
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennie
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 34Da Graca
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 39Portanova
  • 45Israel

Torino

  • 39Sirigu
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 17Singo
  • 23Meité
  • 88Rincón
  • 77Linetty
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 11Zaza
  • 9Belotti

Substitutes

  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 5Izzo
  • 6Segre
  • 7Lukic
  • 10Gojak
  • 20Edera
  • 25Rosati
  • 26Bonazzoli
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 73Vianni
  • 99Buongiorno
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

