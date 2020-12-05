Juventus v Torino

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
JuventusJuventus0TorinoTorino0
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AC Milan
|9
|7
|2
|0
|21
|8
|13
|23
|2
|Inter Milan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|23
|13
|10
|18
|3
|Sassuolo
|9
|5
|3
|1
|20
|12
|8
|18
|4
|Juventus
|9
|4
|5
|0
|18
|7
|11
|17
|5
|Napoli
|9
|6
|0
|3
|20
|10
|10
|17
|6
|Roma
|9
|5
|2
|2
|19
|15
|4
|17
|7
|Lazio
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|17
|-1
|17
|8
|Hellas Verona
|9
|4
|3
|2
|12
|7
|5
|15
|9
|Atalanta
|9
|4
|2
|3
|18
|16
|2
|14
|10
|Bologna
|9
|4
|0
|5
|14
|14
|0
|12
|11
|Sampdoria
|9
|3
|2
|4
|14
|15
|-1
|11
|12
|Cagliari
|9
|3
|2
|4
|16
|19
|-3
|11
|13
|Udinese
|9
|3
|1
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|14
|Benevento
|9
|3
|1
|5
|12
|21
|-9
|10
|15
|Spezia
|10
|2
|4
|4
|14
|19
|-5
|10
|16
|Parma
|9
|2
|3
|4
|10
|17
|-7
|9
|17
|Fiorentina
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|8
|18
|Torino
|9
|1
|3
|5
|16
|22
|-6
|6
|19
|Genoa
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|18
|-10
|5
|20
|Crotone
|9
|0
|2
|7
|6
|20
|-14
|2