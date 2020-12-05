Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Bayern MunichBayern Munich17:30RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 18Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 35Nübel
- 41Richards
- 42Musiala
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 6Konaté
- 5Upamecano
- 3Angelino
- 14Adams
- 7Sabitzer
- 8Haidara
- 21Kluivert
- 10Forsberg
- 18Nkunku
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 9Poulsen
- 19Sørloth
- 20Samardzic
- 23Halstenberg
- 25Olmo
- 33Martínez
- 41Borkowski
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert