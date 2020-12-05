German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich17:30RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
Venue: Allianz Arena, Germany

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 18Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 35Nübel
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 22Mukiele
  • 6Konaté
  • 5Upamecano
  • 3Angelino
  • 14Adams
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 8Haidara
  • 21Kluivert
  • 10Forsberg
  • 18Nkunku

Substitutes

  • 4Orban
  • 9Poulsen
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Samardzic
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 25Olmo
  • 33Martínez
  • 41Borkowski
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Saturday 5th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich971131131822
2RB Leipzig96211861220
3B Dortmund1061322101219
4B Leverkusen9540169719
5Wolfsburg104601610618
6Union Berlin104422214816
7B Mgladbach104421916316
8Frankfurt102711517-213
9Augsburg93331112-112
10Stuttgart92521715211
11Hertha Berlin103251819-111
12Werder Bremen92521315-211
13Hoffenheim92341516-19
14Freiburg101541222-108
15Köln101451217-57
16Arminia Bielefeld10217820-127
17Mainz101271224-125
18Schalke9036628-223
