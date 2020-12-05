Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 1Trapp
- 19AbrahamBooked at 85mins
- 13Hinteregger
- 2NdickaBooked at 41mins
- 25Durm
- 8SowBooked at 64mins
- 17RodeBooked at 60minsSubstituted forIlsankerat 67'minutes
- 10KosticBooked at 82mins
- 27BarkokSubstituted forKohrat 74'minutes
- 33André SilvaSubstituted forDostat 74'minutes
- 15KamadaBooked at 46mins
Substitutes
- 3Ilsanker
- 7Hrustic
- 9Dost
- 20Hasebe
- 22Chandler
- 23Schubert
- 24da Costa
- 28Kohr
- 35Silva Melo
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 23CanBooked at 88mins
- 15Hummels
- 5Zagadou
- 2Morey
- 8DahoudSubstituted forMoukokoat 45'minutes
- 28Witsel
- 14Schulz
- 7Sancho
- 32Reyna
- 19BrandtSubstituted forBellinghamat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 10T Hazard
- 11Reus
- 18Moukoko
- 22Bellingham
- 26Piszczek
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
- 40Drljaca
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Hand ball by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Booking
David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham tries a through ball, but Giovanni Reyna is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Erik Durm.
Post update
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Bas Dost replaces André Silva.