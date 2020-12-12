Stockport County v Sutton United off after member of Sutton group shows Covid symptoms
Last updated on .From the section National League
The National League fixture between Stockport County and Sutton United at Edgeley Park has been postponed after a member of Sutton's travelling party showed possible Covid-19 symptoms.
The match was postponed following advice from the National League's medical officer.
A new date and time for the fixture has yet to be announced.
Supporters who have already paid for a stream for the match will receive a full refund.