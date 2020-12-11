National League
Match postponed - Other

Yeovil Town v Notts County postponed after positive coronavirus test

Yeovil Town's Huish Park ground
Yeovil Town are in the National League relegation zone, having won one of their first 11 games in 2020-21

Saturday's National League game between Yeovil Town and Notts County has been postponed after a member of the Glovers' staff received a positive coronavirus test.

The Somerset club's players and staff have entered a period of self-isolation in line with government guidelines.

A new date for the fixture at Huish Park is yet to be announced.

"The club would like to wish the individual a speedy recovery," said a statement on the Yeovil website.external-link

County's next game is at home to Stockport on Tuesday (KO 19:45 GMT).

