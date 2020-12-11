Manchester United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Anthony Martial is fit again after missing the midweek Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig with a minor injury.

Fellow forward Edinson Cavani, who also did not travel for that game, faces a fitness test.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero will be on the bench after making a scoring return in Europe in midweek.

Ilkay Gundogan, who picked up a knock in that Champions League match, trained on Friday but Eric Garcia is out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: The league table doesn't lie, but it might not tell the full story.

United start the derby above City and could be in the top four with a game in hand by next week. Not bad for a team that's making hard work of too many games this season and has just spectacularly crashed out of the Champions League.

They've come from behind in five of their six Premier League wins. Maybe the stress helps them to switch on and perform? Whatever. It's not sustainable.

By contrast, City look to have put early-season stresses and errors behind them.

They're currently on a run of five clean sheets in a row and have only conceded in two of their past 10 matches. Perhaps tellingly they were the biggest two, against Spurs and Liverpool.

It's the 183rd Manchester derby, and hopefully the only one that will ever be played without fans. If United go behind again, the relative quiet might briefly be a blessing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United look so uncomfortable defensively that it is hard to have much faith in them at the moment.

Their Champions League exit just heaps the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because, for all the spirit his side have shown with their comebacks in different games this season, to not be getting any more revenue from that competition in a season like this one is a massive blow to the club.

The last thing United need is to follow that with a home defeat by City, but that's what I'm going for. Pep Guardiola's side have only lost one of their past 15 games and they have started to score goals again too.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United won three of the four meetings last season, including doing the Premier League double over their neighbours for the first time in a decade.

The Red Devils could win three consecutive Manchester derbies in all competitions for the first time since 2009.

Six of the past eight Manchester derbies in all competitions have been won by the away team, while there have only been three home wins in 13.

Manchester City have won seven Premier League away games at Old Trafford, more than any other visiting side.

There have been 150 top-flight Manchester derbies - United have won 58 and City 45, with 47 draws.

Manchester United

United could win five consecutive league matches for the first time since they won Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first six in charge between December 2018 and January 2019.

Four of Manchester United's 19 league points have come at home this season, along with only three of their 19 goals. They have conceded 10 league goals at Old Trafford.

United can lose at least four of their opening six home league fixtures for just the second time, having suffered five defeats in 1930-31.

They have only twice lost more than three Premier League home games in an entire season: 2001-02 and 2013-14.

Manchester United have won a league-high 15 points from losing positions this season - but all these comebacks have come away from home,

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player since his United debut in February, scoring 15 and contributing 11 assists in just 24 games.

