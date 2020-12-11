Everton v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard (right) scored 32 goals in 60 Premier League games during Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's reign as Chelsea boss between 2009 and 2011

TEAM NEWS

Everton captain Seamus Coleman is expected to miss a fourth match as he continues to recover from a recurring hamstring problem.

Fabian Delph has been ruled out with a similar injury, which he sustained against Burnley last weekend.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, who was rested for Tuesday's draw against Krasnodar as a precaution after recent hamstring issues, is available.

Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both sidelined for two weeks.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There are question marks over Everton's defence so this is not a good time for them to be playing a Chelsea side who are playing well, scoring plenty of goals and on an unbeaten run of 17 games.

You can still get at Chelsea, but they have really tightened up.

Frank Lampard's side are really good on the break and that might be how they hurt Everton here.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Lonely The Brave drummer Mo Edgeley

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton can win three successive Premier League home games against Chelsea for the first time since February 2012.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in six of the past eight league meetings.

Chelsea's 4-0 Premier League home victory in March last season ended a four-match winless run against the Toffees (D2, L2).

Everton

Everton won their opening seven fixtures in all competitions this season but have triumphed in just one of the subsequent seven (D2, L4).

They could equal the club Premier League record of three successive home defeats, last set in March 2016. It would also match Carlo Ancelotti's longest losing streak at home as a manager, with AC Milan in 2006.

The Toffees could fail to keep a clean sheet in 10 straight home league matches for the first time since 1959.

Everton have conceded in 10 consecutive Premier League games, home and away - their longest run without a clean sheet for three years.

Jordan Pickford has conceded an unrivalled five Premier League goals from outside the penalty area this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 19 goals in 31 league games under Ancelotti, with 17 of those coming via one-touch finishes.

Calvert-Lewin needs just one goal to match his total tally of 15 from 41 appearances last season.

Ancelotti took charge of 76 Premier League games with Chelsea from 2009 to 2011, averaging 2.07 points per game.

James Rodriguez scored three goals and created three assists in his first five Premier League matches. He has failed to add to that tally in his last five appearances, although he averaged 2.1 chances created in those games.

Chelsea