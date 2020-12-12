League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport16113226131336
2Cheltenham16102429161332
3Forest Green168532114729
4Carlisle169252216629
5Exeter1676333231027
6Colchester167632422227
7Cambridge1574427131425
8Salford1574423131025
9Leyton Orient167362419524
10Tranmere167361918124
11Port Vale167182421322
12Bolton166462024-422
13Morecambe166461927-822
14Walsall164931718-121
15Crawley165562322120
16Oldham166282329-620
17Harrogate165471720-319
18Scunthorpe155281522-717
19Mansfield162951722-515
20Grimsby154381326-1315
21Barrow162772024-413
22Stevenage162771116-513
23Bradford153481420-613
24Southend151311629-236
