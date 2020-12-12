Championship
CardiffCardiff City0SwanseaSwansea City1

Cardiff City v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

  • 12Smithies
  • 7Bacuna
  • 4MorrisonBooked at 18mins
  • 16Nelson
  • 3Bennett
  • 23H Wilson
  • 6Vaulks
  • 8Ralls
  • 27Ojo
  • 29M Harris
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 9Glatzel
  • 11Murphy
  • 13Benkovic
  • 18Cunningham
  • 20Whyte
  • 21Pack
  • 22Bamba
  • 32Bagan

Swansea

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 2BennettBooked at 14mins
  • 5Guehi
  • 23Roberts
  • 7Smith
  • 6Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 10A Ayew
  • 9Lowe

Substitutes

  • 3Manning
  • 13Benda
  • 14Gyökeres
  • 15Routledge
  • 20Cullen
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 44Cabango
  • 45Palmer
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Connor Roberts tries a through ball, but Korey Smith is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).

  4. Post update

    Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

  7. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Bennett (Swansea City).

  12. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Roberts.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Alex Smithies.

  15. Booking

    Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Roberts (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710432316734
2Swansea1896320101033
3Bournemouth1787229161331
4Watford178632112930
5Reading179352721630
6Bristol City179352016430
7Brentford177732415928
8Stoke178452420428
9Cardiff187562315826
10Blackburn1774631201125
11Middlesbrough176651614224
12Huddersfield177372222024
13Preston177282525023
14Luton176561420-623
15Birmingham175751415-122
16Barnsley176471922-322
17Millwall174941414021
18QPR174671825-718
19Coventry174671826-818
20Rotherham1734101525-1013
21Nottm Forest1734101021-1113
22Derby17269822-1412
23Wycombe1725101025-1511
24Sheff Wed17368917-89
View full Championship table

Top Stories