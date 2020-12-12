Cardiff City v Swansea City

Offside, Swansea City. Connor Roberts tries a through ball, but Korey Smith is caught offside.
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 12Smithies
- 7Bacuna
- 4MorrisonBooked at 18mins
- 16Nelson
- 3Bennett
- 23H Wilson
- 6Vaulks
- 8Ralls
- 27Ojo
- 29M Harris
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 9Glatzel
- 11Murphy
- 13Benkovic
- 18Cunningham
- 20Whyte
- 21Pack
- 22Bamba
- 32Bagan
Swansea
- 1Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 2BennettBooked at 14mins
- 5Guehi
- 23Roberts
- 7Smith
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 24Bidwell
- 10A Ayew
- 9Lowe
Substitutes
- 3Manning
- 13Benda
- 14Gyökeres
- 15Routledge
- 20Cullen
- 21Dhanda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 44Cabango
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ryan Bennett (Swansea City).
Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Roberts.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Alex Smithies.
Booking
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Connor Roberts (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Match report to follow.