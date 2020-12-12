Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00BrentfordBrentford
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710432316734
2Swansea1896320101033
3Bournemouth1787229161331
4Watford178632112930
5Reading179352721630
6Bristol City179352016430
7Brentford177732415928
8Stoke178452420428
9Cardiff187562315826
10Blackburn1774631201125
11Middlesbrough176651614224
12Huddersfield177372222024
13Preston177282525023
14Luton176561420-623
15Birmingham175751415-122
16Barnsley176471922-322
17Millwall174941414021
18QPR174671825-718
19Coventry174671826-818
20Rotherham1734101525-1013
21Nottm Forest1734101021-1113
22Derby17269822-1412
23Wycombe1725101025-1511
24Sheff Wed17368917-89
View full Championship table

Top Stories