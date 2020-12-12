Luton Town v Preston North End

LutonLuton Town15:00PrestonPreston North End
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|16
|7
|34
|2
|Swansea
|18
|9
|6
|3
|20
|10
|10
|33
|3
|Bournemouth
|17
|8
|7
|2
|29
|16
|13
|31
|4
|Watford
|17
|8
|6
|3
|21
|12
|9
|30
|5
|Reading
|17
|9
|3
|5
|27
|21
|6
|30
|6
|Bristol City
|17
|9
|3
|5
|20
|16
|4
|30
|7
|Brentford
|17
|7
|7
|3
|24
|15
|9
|28
|8
|Stoke
|17
|8
|4
|5
|24
|20
|4
|28
|9
|Cardiff
|18
|7
|5
|6
|23
|15
|8
|26
|10
|Blackburn
|17
|7
|4
|6
|31
|20
|11
|25
|11
|Middlesbrough
|17
|6
|6
|5
|16
|14
|2
|24
|12
|Huddersfield
|17
|7
|3
|7
|22
|22
|0
|24
|13
|Preston
|17
|7
|2
|8
|25
|25
|0
|23
|14
|Luton
|17
|6
|5
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|23
|15
|Birmingham
|17
|5
|7
|5
|14
|15
|-1
|22
|16
|Barnsley
|17
|6
|4
|7
|19
|22
|-3
|22
|17
|Millwall
|17
|4
|9
|4
|14
|14
|0
|21
|18
|QPR
|17
|4
|6
|7
|18
|25
|-7
|18
|19
|Coventry
|17
|4
|6
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|18
|20
|Rotherham
|17
|3
|4
|10
|15
|25
|-10
|13
|21
|Nottm Forest
|17
|3
|4
|10
|10
|21
|-11
|13
|22
|Derby
|17
|2
|6
|9
|8
|22
|-14
|12
|23
|Wycombe
|17
|2
|5
|10
|10
|25
|-15
|11
|24
|Sheff Wed
|17
|3
|6
|8
|9
|17
|-8
|9