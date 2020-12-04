Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic were relegated from the Championship last season after they were deducted 12 points for entering administration

The prospective takeover of Wigan Athletic has been blocked after the EFL said the new owners "failed to satisfy the league's requirements".

The Spanish consortium were given a second extension to complete their purchase of the ailing League One club last month.

The English Football League said they had "undertaken significant due diligence on the relevant parties".

Wigan were put into administration and relegated from the second tier in July.

The EFL added: "The board reiterated its commitment to working with the administrators to secure a successful and sustainable future for the club and will meet with them to discuss the implications of this decision at the earliest opportunity."

The Latics had been set for a mid-table finish in the Championship last season before owners Next Leader Fund - who had only taken over the club in May - suddenly placed them into administration, and they were subsequently deducted 12 points by the EFL.

Since then they have been relegated, had to sell a number of players and seen two managers, Paul Cook and John Sheridan, leave.

They are currently managerless and bottom of League One with just two league wins all season.