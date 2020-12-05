Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Ryan Swan and Alan O'Sullivan both netted for Barry Gray's side

Warrenpoint Town secured back-to-back Irish Premiership victories for the first time in almost two years with a deserved 3-0 victory over Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue.

Alan O'Sullivan headed Point into an early lead and Ryan Swan doubled the advantage two minutes before half-time.

Kealan Dillon wrapped up the points for the visitors before Lloyd Anderson's late consolation.

Point move up to sixth place while Carrick slip to the foot of the table.

Warrenpoint needed only five minutes to open the scoring as O'Sullivan rose impressively to head Dillon's free-kick past Aaron Hogg for his third goal of the season.

The Milltown outfit continued to cause the Carrick defence plenty of problems by pushing high up the pitch in their 4-3-3 shape, with the lively Swan producing a fine save from Hogg to stop the visitors doubling the advantage after 15 minutes.

Point captain Francis McCaffrey was then guilty of passing up a golden opportunity when he miscued his right-footed volley after O'Sullivan's deflected effort fortuitously fell his way.

Jordan Gibson should have levelled for Carrick when he was found in behind the Point defence by Reece Glendinning only to fire wide with the outside of his right boot.

Carrick's misery was compounded when Swan got the goal his tireless running deserved when he raced onto Dillon's clever flick before lashing a venomous shot beyond Hogg to put Point in the box seat at the break.

While Carrick boss Niall Currie sent Anderson and Dee Fearon on in an attempt to inject some much-needed urgency into his side, Dillon wrapped up a comprehensive Warrenpoint win by rounding Hogg to slot into an empty net midway through the second half.

Anderson denied Point a clean sheet with a consolation effort six minutes from time.

It is the first time Barry Gray's side have won successive league games since January 2019. They will look to make it three in a row when they take on Coleraine next week, with Carrick facing a tough trip to Glentoran.