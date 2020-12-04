Last updated on .From the section Irish

Gerardo Bruna spent two seasons at the Brandywell

Gerardo Bruna has become the latest player to leave Derry City following the conclusion of the League of Ireland season.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Declan Devine's Candystripes in 2019 after spells in England and Canada.

However he said on social media he would leave the club after "some hard decisions".

Ally Gilchrist and Peter Cherrie have also departed the Brandywell in the past week.

A former youth player with Real Madrid and Liverpool, Argentine Bruna made 39 appearances in his two-year stay with the club, scoring two goals.

Goalkeeper Cherrie announced his departure after two seasons with the League of Ireland club while defender Scottish Gilchrist has moved to Shelbourne for the new season.

Derry finished the season in seventh position and exited the FAI Cup at the quarter-final stage after defeat by Sligo Rovers in November.