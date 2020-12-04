Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steve Cooper succeeded Graham Potter as Swansea boss in 2019

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has been charged with improper conduct over media comments following the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Cooper was unhappy with referee Andy Woolmer's performance in the Championship game on 25 November.

He said he had spoken to the Football Association before the game about Northamptonshire official Woolmer.

The FA has now charged Cooper with a breach of FA Rule E3.

"It is alleged that the manager's comments during a post-match interview constitute improper conduct in that they question the integrity of the match officials and/or bring the game into disrepute," an FA statement said.

There was controversy in stoppage time of the Owls game, when Cooper felt his team should have had a penalty or seen a potential winner from Kasey Palmer stand.

"One thing was for sure, that whatever the decision was, it was not going to us," Cooper said after the game.

"It's personal unfortunately."

Cooper has until 9 December to respond to the charge.