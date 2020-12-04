Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Andre Dozzell's previous Ipswich contract ran out at the end of this season

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell has signed a new deal with the League One side until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old - son of former Tractor Boys player Jason Dozzell - has made 62 appearances for the Suffolk club since his first-team debut in April 2016.

Ex-England Under-20 international Dozzell has played 16 times for Ipswich this season in all competitions.

"Now I just want to help the team kick on and get the club promoted back to the Championship," he said. external-link

Paul Lambert's Ipswich are fifth in League One after 15 games.