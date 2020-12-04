Last updated on .From the section Irish

Emma McMaster's goal was the difference at Windsor Park as Glentoran beat Linfield in 2019's decider

The quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Women's Challenge Cup have been postponed until early next year.

The matches were set to be staged throughout December but will now take place in January.

Previously postponed ties from the third round of the competition have been pushed back again until the first month of 2021.

The final is scheduled for 12-13 February with the venue still to be confirmed.

The remaining third-round matches will be played the week beginning 11 January with the quarter-finals taking place the following week.

The semi-finals have been rescheduled until the week beginning 25 January.

The winners of Crusaders Strikers and Belfast Celtic or St James' Swifts will take on the winners of Glentoran against Lisburn Ladies or Mid Ulster Ladies.

The victors of the all Premiership quarter-final tie between Cliftonville and Linfield will face either Sion Swifts, Bangor or Lurgan Town in the last four.

Remaining third-round ties - to be played week beginning 11 January Belfast Celtic v St. James' Swifts Bangor v Lurgan Town Lisburn Ladies v Mid Ulster Ladies