Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Perry Ng played all of Crewe's 2-1 loss to Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup first round

Crewe Alexandra captain Perry Ng has been banned for six games after spitting at an opponent after his side's FA Cup loss at Cheltenham Town.

The 24-year-old spat water at Robins coach Wade Elliott after the final whistle of the game on 28 November.

The incident, which the defender admitted, was not seen by the match officials but was recorded on video.

Ng, who has featured in every league game for Crewe this season, will not feature again until after Christmas.

Ng contested that the ban was 'clearly excessive', but an Independent Regulatory Commission ruled that the ban should be applied during a subsequent hearing.