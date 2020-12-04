Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Forfar were due to visit Broadwood Stadium on Saturday

Saturday's Scottish League One game between Clyde and Forfar Athletic has been postponed because of the Covid-19 outbreak at the Cumbernauld club.

Clyde had informed the SPFL that they could not fulfil the fixture because they have insufficient fit players.

They also had last weekend's league game away to East Fife postponed.

That came after four players tested positive after their win over Montrose and "several other players" were advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The SPFL investigation into the circumstances leading to the initial postponement is continuing.

Yesterday, Premiership clubs Kilmarnock and St Mirren were handed 3-0 defeats and £40,000 suspended fines after the league decided they had broken virus protocols in the lead-up to postponed matches.

Clyde said this week that the four players who tested positive "are still doing well as they move through their isolation periods".

"As a result of the Covid-19 protocols in place, the club believes that the spread of the infection was minimised from the point that the first case was discovered," they added on their website.