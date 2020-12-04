Hiram Boateng: Cambridge United midfielder out for 'next few weeks' after dislocating shoulder
Last updated on .From the section Cambridge
Cambridge United midfielder Hiram Boateng will be out for several weeks after dislocating his shoulder.
The 24-year-old who joined the U's on loan in October from Milton Keynes Dons went off because of the injury in Wednesday's home loss to Mansfield.
"He will be out for a little bit of time which is frustrating," said boss Mark Bonner.
"We felt his loss on the night and we'll feel it over the next few weeks because he made a good impact."
Boateng has made 12 appearances for the U's so far this season.
"We need to see the extent of the damage, I think that'll come in the scans over the next few days, but I know that there is no fracture and we'll see how long it keeps him out for," Bonner added.