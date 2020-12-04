Hiram Boateng begun his career at Crystal Palace, for whom he made three appearances including one as a substitute in the Premier League

Cambridge United midfielder Hiram Boateng will be out for several weeks after dislocating his shoulder.

The 24-year-old who joined the U's on loan in October from Milton Keynes Dons went off because of the injury in Wednesday's home loss to Mansfield.

"He will be out for a little bit of time which is frustrating," said boss Mark Bonner.

"We felt his loss on the night and we'll feel it over the next few weeks because he made a good impact."

Boateng has made 12 appearances for the U's so far this season.

"We need to see the extent of the damage, I think that'll come in the scans over the next few days, but I know that there is no fracture and we'll see how long it keeps him out for," Bonner added.