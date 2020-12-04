Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cooper won back-to-back Irish Premiership titles with Linfield

Winger Joel Cooper is set to return to the Irish Premiership in January on a short-term loan from Oxford United.

The winger, who was included in Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland squad earlier this year, made the switch to the League One club during the summer.

BBC Sport NI understands that a number of top local clubs have made enquiries about the 24-year-old, who was named player of the year before his departure, but that Linfield lead the way in the race for his signature.

Cooper enjoyed a hugely successful spell previously at Windsor Park, winning back-to-back league titles having signed from Glenavon.

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford yesterday, head coach Karl Robinson said: "Joel's got two issues back home at the moment and finding it very difficult to be over here.

"He spoke to me on the phone and wants to go back to Ireland until the summer.

"The situations that have arisen won't be an overnight thing that we'll be able to click our fingers and make better.

"He will go on loan back there until the summer, while the situation hopefully starts to be solved.

"Hopefully he'll be in a better place for it when he comes back."