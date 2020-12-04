Stephen Robinson hopes to narrow the gap on fourth place against Hibernian

Stephen Robinson says he has "sympathy for everybody" after his Motherwell side benefitted from two awarded victories by the SPFL.

St Mirren and Kilmarnock both violated Covid-19 protocols, leading to the cancellation of fixtures with the Lanarkshire side.

Hamilton Academical were also given a 3-0 win after their match with St Mirren was also postponed.

"We're not in control of anything at the moment," said the Well manager.

"We plan a training week, you have to cancel it. You train maybe one day a week because, if there's a scare, the whole club has to close down and people get tested.

"It's a very, very difficult situation for everyone, but all we can do is focus on what we're doing and try to keep our protocols at the highest possible standards, which we do."

Robinson alluded to the difficulties facing not just Motherwell but all clubs as they attempt to bring through the next generation of talent.

There is no reserve league this season due to Covid-19 and, for clubs like the Fir Park side who rely on selling on homegrown talent, it poses a big concern.

"Hopefully it's a short-term thing," he said. "This is a season of just trying to get through things. Without fans, it's not real, it's just so strange.

"As a development club, it's hard. We're not the only ones, others won't play the same amount of games or develop the same amount of players."

The six points propelled Motherwell into fifth in the Scottish Premiership, five points off a European place.

That gap could be reduced to two points if they defeat fourth-placed Hibernian on Saturday, with the Motherwell manager adding: "There's nothing to fear. There's no reason why we can't go and beat Hibs. We proved that against Aberdeen."