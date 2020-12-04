Last updated on .From the section European Football

Patrick Vieira won the World Cup as a player with France in 1998

Nice have sacked ex-France and Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira as their manager after two and a half years.

The French club have lost five games in a row, including Thursday's 3-2 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen that confirmed their exit from the Europa League, and are 11th in Ligue 1.

Vieira, who also played for Manchester City, Inter Milan and Juventus, was New York City boss before joining Nice.

Adrian Ursea, who was assistant to Vieira, has taken over as head coach.