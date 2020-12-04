Last updated on .From the section Football

Channel Island club champions St Paul's are three points clear at the top of Jersey's Premiership

All games in Jersey's football leagues have been postponed for the rest of 2020 due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The decision by the Jersey Football Association affects all adult and youth matches, although clubs will be able to train provided they follow government coronavirus guidelines.

All pubs, bars and restaurants in Jersey closed on Friday with more than 300 active cases in the island.

The Jersey FA has also stopped clubs playing friendlies during the period.

The inter-parish Trinity Shield, the Channel Islands' oldest football tournament, which is usually held over the Christmas and New Year period has been put back to the end of the season as a result of the postponements.

Jersey Bulls, who play in the Combined Counties League in England, have not played a home game all season due to travel rules on people coming and going from the island.

In September the club said they are unlikely to play any home matches before Christmas and the club has not played a fixture in the UK since 10 October.