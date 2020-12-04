Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Danny Ings (right) was among the scorers in Southampton's win at Aston Villa before being forced off injured after 85 minutes

Southampton striker Danny Ings has returned to training after more than a month out with a knee injury.

Ings, 28, has not featured since the 4-3 win at Aston Villa on 1 November.

Southampton will assess the England international over the weekend before deciding whether he can feature against Brighton on Monday.

"We must have a look at how his body reacts to the training, then we can say more," said Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Ings scored 22 goals last season, one behind golden boot winner Jamie Vardy, and is Southampton's top scorer so far this campaign with five in seven appearances.