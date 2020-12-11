Ayr United v Raith Rovers

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Sinisalo
- 4Muirhead
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 30Baird
- 2Houston
- 8MillerBooked at 27mins
- 6Murdoch
- 11McCowan
- 18Chalmers
- 7Moffat
- 9Anderson
Substitutes
- 3Reading
- 15Cameron
- 19Zanatta
- 20Hewitt
- 21Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
- 27Kerr
Raith Rovers
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 14Musonda
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 8HendryBooked at 32mins
- 18Tait
- 7Armstrong
- 12Matthews
- 22Ross
- 9Duku
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 11Lokotsch
- 13Spencer
- 17Thomson
- 23Ugwu
- 25Arnott
- 27Coulson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Bruce Anderson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Michael Miller (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Miller (Ayr United).
Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Foul by Michael Miller (Ayr United).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manny Duku (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Ayr United).
Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Chalmers (Ayr United).
