Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United0Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Ayr United v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 30Baird
  • 2Houston
  • 8MillerBooked at 27mins
  • 6Murdoch
  • 11McCowan
  • 18Chalmers
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Anderson

Substitutes

  • 3Reading
  • 15Cameron
  • 19Zanatta
  • 20Hewitt
  • 21Hare-Reid
  • 22McKenzie
  • 27Kerr

Raith Rovers

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 14Musonda
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8HendryBooked at 32mins
  • 18Tait
  • 7Armstrong
  • 12Matthews
  • 22Ross
  • 9Duku

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 11Lokotsch
  • 13Spencer
  • 17Thomson
  • 23Ugwu
  • 25Arnott
  • 27Coulson
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

  6. Booking

    Michael Miller (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael Miller (Ayr United).

  8. Post update

    Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Michael Miller (Ayr United).

  11. Post update

    Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Manny Duku (Raith Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Bruce Anderson (Ayr United).

  19. Post update

    Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joe Chalmers (Ayr United).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts65011551015
2Dunfermline6420147714
3Raith Rovers6321167911
4Ayr632195411
5Inverness CT6312117410
6Dundee6222812-48
7Morton6213410-67
8Queen of Sth6114814-64
9Arbroath602429-72
10Alloa6015415-111
View full Scottish Championship table

