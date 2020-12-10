Leeds United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sebastien Haller scored the only goal in West Ham's most recent trip to Yorkshire, when they beat Sheffield United last month

TEAM NEWS

Leeds have a paucity of centre-backs, with Robin Koch out for up to three months following knee surgery and Diego Llorente nursing a muscle strain.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated Luke Ayling will deputise alongside captain Liam Cooper.

West Ham top scorer Michail Antonio is again doubtful so Sebastien Haller is expected to start up front.

Ryan Fredericks is expected to be available after a three-match absence with a groin injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are unbeaten in nine meetings, winning five of them, since a 1-0 home defeat in November 2000.

The most recent Premier League encounter between the sides came in February 2003, with hosts Leeds winning 1-0.

This will be West Ham's 50th away league trip to Leeds. They have won just six of their previous visits.

Leeds United

Leeds have gone four matches without a win at Elland Road, losing and drawing twice and scoring only two goals.

The Whites have never lost a top-flight home game played on a Friday (W3, D6).

They have lost three of their past five league fixtures, conceding at least three goals in each defeat.

Leeds have conceded 20 goals in 11 league games. They let in only 35 goals in 46 Championship matches last term.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded a joint league-high 11 first-half goals.

Eight-goal leading scorer Patrick Bamford has only scored once at Elland Road this season.

West Ham United