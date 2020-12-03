Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen had 300 fans inside Pittodrie at a test event in September

The Scottish government has rejected a request by Aberdeen to allow supporters inside Pittodrie before 2020 ends.

The club proposed a plan that would have permitted 1,000 fans to attend the match with Ross County on 12 December.

Aberdeen had also applied to have 2,000 inside the stadium for the visit of St Johnstone on Boxing Day, but both have been turned down.

The city is in level two of Covid-19 restrictions with fans only permitted in levels one and two.

In the past week, there have been 389 new cases in the Grampian health board region.

However, Aberdeen's application was endorsed by professor Gary Macfarlane, a chair in epidemiology at the University of Aberdeen and an honorary consultant in the department of public health.

Prof Macfarlane said the club's "impressively robust and detailed" plans "fully take account of the measures recommended" by the government to control the spread of the virus.

He added: "It is my view that the highly regulated, outdoor environment at Pittodrie, tested with just over 2,000 fans socially distanced at two metres, would ensure that the risk to individuals is extremely low."

Aberdeen also applied to have 2000 fans at the game with Dundee United on 2 January, but it is unclear whether than has also been rejected.

The club staged a successful test event with 300 fans at Pittodrie for Kilmarnock's visit in September.