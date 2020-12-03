Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Jan Bednarek represented Poland at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Southampton and Poland defender Jan Bednarek has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

Bednarek, 24, has played in all 10 league games in 2020-21 for Saints, who sit sixth in the Premier League table.

"He's a good example of someone who has worked hard to establish himself," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Bednarek, who joined Saints from Lech Poznan in 2017, said: "I still see myself as a player who can improve a lot."

The player has made 85 appearances in total for Southampton, scoring three goals, including one against Manchester United last weekend.

He added: "I feel like this is the right place for me at the moment."

Bednarek follows in the footsteps of James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Shane Long, Will Smallbone, Jake Vokins and Nathan Tella, as well as Hasenhuttl, to sign new deals with Saints since the summer.