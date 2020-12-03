More than 1000 Rangers supporters have signed up to buy shares in the Glasgow club within three days of former chairman Dave King offering to sell his allocation to fan group Club 1872, but it needs 20,000 to sign up as "legacy members" to fund the buyout that would make it the largest single shareholder. (Scottish Sun) external-link

West Ham United are delaying formal contract talks with manager David Moyes and a number of players as they assess the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic. (Daily Mail) external-link

Israel defender Nir Bitton has dismissed suggestions that certain Celtic players are not giving their all for manager Neil Lennon and says that they do not deserve to be "slaughtered" after Thursday's 4-2 Europa League defeat away to AC Milan meant they had won twice in 11 games. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon singled out teenage wing-back Jeremie Frimpong for an "outstanding" performance in his side's 4-2 defeat by AC Milan in the Europa League. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard heaped praise on Scott Arfield after the midfielder scored the winning goal in their 3-2 win over Standard Liege to stay top of their Europa League group. (The National) external-link