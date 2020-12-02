St Mirren & Kilmarnock handed 3-0 defeats and £40,000 fines for Covid-19 breaches
Motherwell have been awarded two 3-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership and Hamilton Academical one after Covid-19 breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock.
St Mirren, who had games against Motherwell and Hamilton postponed, and Kilmarnock were both fined £40,000, although suspended until 30 June.
It follows a Scottish Professional Football League disciplinary tribunal.
The decision moves Well up two places in the table to fifth, while bottom side Hamilton are level with St Mirren.
