Motherwell have been awarded two 3-0 wins in the Scottish Premiership and Hamilton Academical one after Covid-19 breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

St Mirren, who had games against Motherwell and Hamilton postponed, and Kilmarnock were both fined £40,000, although suspended until 30 June.

It follows a Scottish Professional Football League disciplinary tribunal.

The decision moves Well up two places in the table to fifth, while bottom side Hamilton are level with St Mirren.

