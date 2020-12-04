BBC football fans poll: VAR, crowds returning & a European Super League
Last updated on .From the section Football
Whether it's the use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR), the impact of Covid-19, crowds returning to games, or the prospect of a breakaway European 'Super League', there are a lot of issues around football right now.
In a poll for BBC Sport, carried out by Savanta ComRes, we asked 2,100 football fans what they really think about the current state of the sport - and its future.
Here are the headlines:
VAR
The return of crowds
A European 'Super League'
Savanta ComRes interviewed 5,476 UK adults aged 18+ online between 20 and 24 November 2020, 2,100 of whom qualified as football fans for the purpose of our survey according to Savanta-gathered data on football fans and their demographic profile. Data were weighted to be demographically representative of UK adults 18+ by age, gender, region and social grade. Savanta ComRes is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules. The full poll is published here
- Louis Theroux is back: I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel joins for his new series
- Harry Kane exclusive: The England captain talks VAR, fans returning and Justin Bieber