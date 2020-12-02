Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Danny Lloyd's former clubs include Peterborough and Salford

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Danny Lloyd has extended his deal with the club until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has played six games for Rovers since joining on a short-term contract last month and making his debut against Wigan.

"I have loved every minute since I signed for the club," Lloyd told the club website.

"There is a lot left to come from me and hopefully I will get the opportunity to shine."