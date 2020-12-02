Last updated on .From the section Irish

Josh Robinson and Curtis Allen in action as Coleraine went down 2-0 to Larne last weekend

Danske Bank Premiership: Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: Stangmore Park Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has called on his players to "graft and fight their way through" to improve their fortunes after a disappointing start to their Premiership season.

The Bannsiders have struggled to find the form which took them to a runner-up finish in the league last season and an extended run in the Europa League.

Coleraine are eighth with just two wins and seven points from seven matches.

"We must try and claw our way back into the league race," said Kearney.

The Ballycastle Road-based outfit find themselves 13 points behind leaders Larne, albeit with one game in hand.

Their encounter with Dungannon Swifts on Friday night will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

'Every club has their ups and downs'

"It's been a tough start to the season for a multitude of different reasons - injuries, suspensions and everything else that goes with it," added Kearney.

"We had four players missing from a full squad for last week's defeat by Larne and all four were centre-halves.

"But we are no different to any other team - every club has their ups and downs - their tough periods and their good periods.

"The important thing is we get back to working hard again and we regroup and we've got to come out fighting and try to get three points on the board and start moving up the table."

Dungannon are two points worse off than their opponents in 10th spot and are aiming to bounce back from last week's 5-1 trouncing by Glentoran.

"We have three very important home games coming up on the bounce so we won't dwell on that defeat but look forward," said Swifts boss Kris Lindsay.