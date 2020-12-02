Last updated on .From the section Irish

'Hopefully that's the start of many' - Larne hero Hughes

Larne have won their first senior trophy since 1987 by beating Glentoran 4-3 in a shootout after the Co Antrim Shield final ended goalless.

It was a disappointing game of few good chances with a much-changed Glentoran team frustrating Larne at Seaview.

Andrew Mitchell went close for the Glens while Larne's Martin Donnelly saw his close-range effort saved.

It went straight to penalties and Conor Devlin saved two Glentoran spot-kicks before Jeff Hughes won it for Larne.

Glens boss Mick McDermott threatened to pull his team out of the final after slamming the Co Antrim FA for the date of the game and venue.

McDermott rang the changes - eight in total from the side which beat Dungannon on Saturday - and his much-changed side fought hard to keep Larne at bay.

Glens barrier

Larne edged the opening stages in north Belfast but they found a well organised and stubborn Glens side in their way.

It set the tone for the game with chances at a premium and defences firmly on top in a 90 minutes which will not last long in the memory.

Mark Randall fired well over for Larne with the first opening before Mitchell saw his header well saved by Devlin.

Donnelly sent a weak shot straight at Brown on the stroke of half-time and it remained a tepid affair until opportunities at both ends on the hour mark.

Glens striker Andrew Mitchell and Albert Watson battle for possession

David McDaid's deflected shot looped into the path of Donnelly but from a tight angle he could not force his header past Brown.

It was quickly followed by Glens substitute Jay Donnelly arrowing his fizzing driving straight at Devlin.

There was drama in the dying minutes when a corner hit Hughes before clipping his own crossbar - Glentoran claimed it came off his hand but their penalty appeals were turned down.

And so it went to a shootout, with Robbie McDaid putting the Glens in front before Brown saved David McDaid's penalty.

Jay Donnelly was denied by Devlin and Martin Donnelly levelled it before Glens duo Gael Bigirimana and Chris Gallagher, and Larne pair Josh Robinson and Fuad Sule, converted from 12 yards.

It left it 3-3 before Devlin's save from Crowe gave Hughes the chance to the win it for his hometown team and he hit the bottom corner to spark Larne celebrations.