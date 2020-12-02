Noel Hunt: Swindon Town assistant boss leave by mutual consent
Assistant manager Noel Hunt has left Swindon Town by mutual consent.
The 37-year-old joined the Robins to work with Richie Wellens in 2018 and had a nine-day spell in charge of the League One side when Wellens left.
Hunt reverted to his previous role as assistant boss when John Sheridan was named manager on 13 November.
A club statement thanked Hunt "for all his efforts, especially during our 2019-20 League Two Championship-winning campaign" and wished him well.