Ben Davies joined Spurs from Swansea City in July 2014

Defender Ben Davies says Tottenham Hotspur's squad is "pulling in the same direction" and determined to win a trophy this season.

Jose Mourinho's side are Premier League leaders, in the last eight of the Carabao Cup and on the brink of the Europa League knockout stages.

Spurs have not won a trophy since their 2008 League Cup triumph.

"It feels like it's been a long time coming to try and win something," Davies said.

"Everybody at this club is determined.

"It's not easy to manage a squad of good players and the number of players we've got here but everybody's pulling in the same direction.

"There are players on the bench and players that some weeks aren't even in the squad, but you see when they get their chance to play and show it's 100% effort and 100% desire."

Tottenham can seal qualification for the Europa League knockout stages with a draw at LASK in Austria on Thursday.

Davies' Wales team-mate Gareth Bale returned to Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid

Bale had become a peripheral figure at Madrid but Davies says the 31-year-old's presence has lifted Spurs.

"He's buzzing around the place," Davies said.

"Playing or not playing, he's supportive with the guys and having someone of his presence, someone with the history of winning stuff that he's got, lifts everybody here.

Gareth Bale and Ben Davies were both members of Wales' Euro 2016 squad

Spurs' other Welshman, Joe Rodon, made his full debut following his move from Swansea City in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Davies was full of praise for the 23-year-old centre-back's performance against their London rivals.

"Stamford Bridge against the quality that they have is a real tough game to come into for your first one," Davies said.

"But I thought he did really well.

"The challenges that he was up against during the game, the intensity of it all... and he didn't have too many options on the ball sometimes. But I thought he stood up to it. He's had to be patient but he deserved his chance and took it."