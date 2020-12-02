Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Jimenez joined Wolves from Benfica

Wolves are hopeful striker Raul Jimenez will be able to leave hospital "early next week" following his head injury at Arsenal last weekend.

The 29-year-old Mexico international sustained a fractured skull following a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz.

He was given oxygen on the pitch before being taken to hospital for surgery.

Wolves doctor Matt Perry said on Wednesday that Jimenez "has been recovering well in hospital".

Perry added: "We are delighted with the reports from his specialist; he has made excellent progress. He should be ready to leave hospital by early next week.

"Any injury of this nature is complex and timescales are uncertain but it's safe to say that Raul's most immediate needs are simple: space, rest and peace."

On Monday, Jimenez tweeted that he hoped to "return to the pitch soon".

The striker scored 17 goals as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season.