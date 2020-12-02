Last updated on .From the section European Football

Caglar Soyuncu (right) is set to return after recovering from a thigh injury he suffered in October

Left-back Ricardo Pereira is set to make his first appearance in nine months when Leicester line up against Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

The Portuguese returns for this Europa League Group G match after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and defender Caglar Soyuncu are also set to start after overcoming their injuries.

"It's a chance to field players making their comebacks, but also some young players," manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Leicester booked their place in the last 32 with a 3-3 draw at Braga last week.

With only top spot left to play for, Rodgers has selected six under-23 players in the squad, including 16-year-old defender Ben Nelson. If he makes his debut he will become the fifth youngest player to appear for the Foxes.

Striker Jamie Vardy, midfielder Youri Tielemans, defender Jonny Evans and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel are among some of the senior players omitted from the squad.

"We have left a few behind," said Rodgers. "Evans, Tielemans, and Schmeichel - they have been important for us and for their international teams. They need a rest as does Jamie. It allows them to prepare for the game at the weekend."

Leicester, who face a 4,000-mile round-trip to Ukraine, travel to bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk are based in the city of Luhansk, but because of the conflict in that region they currently play their home games 250 miles away in Zaporizhzhia.

MATCH FACTS