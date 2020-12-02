Europa League - Group G
Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk17:55LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Slavutych Arena

Zorya Luhansk v Leicester: Ricardo Pereira to play after nine months out

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Caglar Soyuncu
Caglar Soyuncu (right) is set to return after recovering from a thigh injury he suffered in October

Left-back Ricardo Pereira is set to make his first appearance in nine months when Leicester line up against Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

The Portuguese returns for this Europa League Group G match after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and defender Caglar Soyuncu are also set to start after overcoming their injuries.

"It's a chance to field players making their comebacks, but also some young players," manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Leicester booked their place in the last 32 with a 3-3 draw at Braga last week.

With only top spot left to play for, Rodgers has selected six under-23 players in the squad, including 16-year-old defender Ben Nelson. If he makes his debut he will become the fifth youngest player to appear for the Foxes.

Striker Jamie Vardy, midfielder Youri Tielemans, defender Jonny Evans and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel are among some of the senior players omitted from the squad.

"We have left a few behind," said Rodgers. "Evans, Tielemans, and Schmeichel - they have been important for us and for their international teams. They need a rest as does Jamie. It allows them to prepare for the game at the weekend."

Leicester, who face a 4,000-mile round-trip to Ukraine, travel to bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk are based in the city of Luhansk, but because of the conflict in that region they currently play their home games 250 miles away in Zaporizhzhia.

MATCH FACTS

  • Zorya Luhansk have lost all three of their European meetings with English opponents without scoring, including a 3-0 loss against Leicester in the reverse fixture.
  • That game was Leicester's first ever meeting with Ukrainian opposition.
  • Zorya's 3-0 win at AEK Athens last week halted their six-game losing run in the Europa League (excluding qualifiers), recording their first three points since October 2017, which was also the last time they managed back-to-back wins in the competition.
  • Only Arsenal and Hoffenheim (both 12) have amassed more Europa League points than Leicester this season (10), with only three other sides scoring more goals than the Foxes (12).
  • Kelechi Iheanacho was involved in all three of Leicester's goals in their 3-0 win against Zorya Luhansk in the reverse fixture, scoring one and assisting two.
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 3rd December 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma431091810
2Young Boys42116337
3CFR Cluj411238-54
4CSKA Sofia401306-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal44001221012
2Molde420248-46
3Rapid Vienna42028716
4Dundalk4004512-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague43018629
2B Leverkusen430114689
3Nice4103612-63
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva4103610-43

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers42208538
2Benfica422012758
3Lech Poznan410368-23
4Standard Liege410339-63

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada431062410
2PSV Eindhoven420279-26
3PAOK Salonika41217525
4Omonia Nicosia401337-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli43015239
2Real Sociedad42112117
3AZ Alkmaar42115237
4HNK Rijeka400429-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester4310124810
2Sporting Braga42118807
3AEK Athens410359-43
4Zorya Luhansk410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille422010468
2AC Milan42117527
3Sparta Prague42029906
4Celtic4013513-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal4310135810
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv421146-27
3Sivasspor42029906
4FK Qarabag400439-60

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp43015239
2Tottenham430110289
3LASK420258-36
4Ludogorets4004513-80

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb42204048
2Feyenoord412145-15
3RZ Pellets WAC411256-14
4CSKA Moscow403124-23

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim44001311212
2Red Star Belgrade43019459
3Slovan Liberec4103212-103
4KAA Gent400429-70
