Andy Lonergan did not make a senior appearance during his year-long stay at Liverpool

Championship club Stoke City have signed experienced goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a short-term deal.

The 37-year-old was a free agent having been released by Liverpool following a season with the Premier League outfit.

Lonergan has made 353 league appearances over the course of his career, which has included spells with Preston, Leeds, Bolton and Fulham.

The Potters were in need of back-up after Niki Maenpaa suffered a hand injury in training.

The 35-year-old Finland international, who was himself providing cover after injuries to Angus Gunn and Adam Davies, only joined the club last week.

