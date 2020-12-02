Patrick Bauer: Preston centre-back out for season after Achilles injury
Preston North End centre-back Patrick Bauer will miss the rest of the season following an Achilles tendon injury.
The 28-year-old was hurt late on in his side's 3-2 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday, having earlier scored their third goal at the Vitality Stadium.
"We want to wish him a speedy recovery and get him back up and ready as soon as possible," Preston manager Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire.
"When he's available, he's an ever-present and big character at the club."
Former Charlton defender Bauer had missed just three league games so far this season.