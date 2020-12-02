Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says concussion substitutions in football should be considered.

The Gunners' Brazil defender David Luiz will miss Thursday's Europa League game against Rapid Vienna as he continues to recover from a clash of heads with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez on Sunday.

Arsenal were criticised for allowing him to play on for about 40 minutes, before he was substituted at half-time.

Arteta said he could play in Sunday's north London derby at Tottenham.

"Maybe it's a moment we can think: give these people a little more time and use a temporary substitution," said the Spaniard.

"We have had conversations regarding this issue. It rarely happens in football but it's common in other sports. It's just a suggestion if we want to be extra protective."

Concussion substitutes would allow a temporary replacement while a player who had suffered a head injury was thoroughly checked for signs they were concussed.

Arteta added: "If you have any doubts at any moment, and you need an extra two minutes or five minutes to check somebody, maybe we can think about that.

"The player wants to carry on playing and the doctor has to tick all the necessary boxes to be certain the player is OK to continue.

"So, if we have any extra doubts, OK we give them a little bit more time than necessary, but you cannot play 10 to 15 minutes with 10 men in football."

Following Sunday's incident, in which Mexico forward Jimenez fractured his skull, former England striker Alan Shearer said "football needs to wake up" about concussion protocols.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson have also backed calls for their introduction.

Footballers who sustain a suspected concussion, either during training or in a game, should immediately be removed from the pitch and not allowed to return until the appropriate treatment has been administered, according to the Football Association guidelines.

Trials for concussion substitutes are set to begin in English football next season.

Arsenal insisted protocols were followed regarding the decision to allow Luiz to play on.

"Some people can have the perception about whether he should have continued but thankfully we have one of the leading authorities in this country, Gary O'Driscoll, our doctor, who has massive experience in football and rugby," said Arteta.

"He knows exactly what to do. He did all the testing. He did all the protocols for him to carry on playing.

"Everything was done in the right manner and the only aim here is to protect the welfare of the player."