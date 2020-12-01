Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan says protests by the club's fans have left current boss Neil Lennon feeling alone (Football Pass via Scottish Sun) external-link .

And former Celtic defender Steven Pressley believes Lennon should get time to turn the club's fortunes around, like Strachan did in 2008 (Herald) external-link .

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is a future captain of the Ibrox club, according to his former Brighton team-mate Gordon Greer (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Rangers will not be able to refuse an offer of £20m or over for left-back Borna Barisic if Premier League clubs come calling, says former defender Gary Bollan (Daily Record) external-link .

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has told winger Ryan Hedges he must continue his good form to have any chance of playing for Wales at Euro 2020 next summer (Press & Journal) external-link .

Hearts are monitoring a number of players with niggling injuries or lack of match practice, manager Robbie Neilson has revealed (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Chris Sutton thinks Celtic stars such as Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer are wrecking their chances of major moves by failing to deliver in a tough period (Daily Record) external-link .