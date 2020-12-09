Championship
ReadingReading19:45BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1787229161331
2Norwich169432115631
3Watford178632112930
4Swansea178631910930
5Reading169342619730
6Stoke178452420428
7Brentford167632415927
8Bristol City168351916327
9Cardiff177552314926
10Blackburn1674531191225
11Middlesbrough166641611524
12Huddersfield177372222024
13Luton176561420-623
14Millwall174941414021
15Preston166282225-320
16Birmingham164751214-219
17Barnsley165471721-419
18QPR174671825-718
19Coventry174671826-818
20Rotherham1734101525-1013
21Nottm Forest16349919-1013
22Wycombe16259923-1411
23Derby16259822-1411
24Sheff Wed17368917-89
View full Championship table

Top Stories