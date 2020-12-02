Last updated on .From the section Irish

Johnston will remain in his NIFL post until January

Andrew Johnston has resigned as managing director of the Northern Ireland Football League to take up a new role with the Irish FA.

Johnston will remain with NIFL until January before starting his position as head of competitions and player status with the governing body.

"While the NIFL board and office bearers all wish Andrew well in his new role, it is disappointing for us to lose such a hard-working and dedicated managing director," the league said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"Andrew will be with us until Friday 8 January and the NIFL board will meet in the coming weeks to collectively determine the next steps for the company."

Johnston took over at NIFL in June 2013, having previously worked as an administrative manager for the Irish FA.