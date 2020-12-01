Europa League - Group B
ArsenalArsenal20:00Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Rapid Vienna: David Luiz out of Europa League match

Last updated on .From the section European Football

We're talking about life and death here - Shearer on head injuries

Arsenal defender David Luiz will miss Thursday's Europa League game against Rapid Vienna as he continues to recover from a clash of heads with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

Brazil international Luiz, 33, played on with blood seeping from his head bandage after the first-half incident in Sunday's Premier League match.

After continuing for about 40 minutes, he was replaced at half-time.

"The cut to David's head will take some days to heal," said Arsenal.

"Close care of David's cut and general monitoring of his wellbeing will continue in the coming days and David continues to be in good health."

Following Sunday's incident, former England striker Alan Shearer said "football needs to wake up" about concussion protocols.

Arsenal insisted protocols were followed regarding the decision to allow Luiz to play on.

"With David showing no signs of concussion, the decision was made for him to continue playing with close monitoring," the Arsenal statement added.

"At half-time David was further assessed and it was decided that due to the bleeding and discomfort he was experiencing from the deep cut to his head, that he would be substituted."

Gunners defender Luiz and Mexico international Jimenez accidently collided at an Arsenal corner in the early stages of the game. Striker Jimenez was given oxygen on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

"Together with David, our thoughts and best wishes continue to be with Raul Jimenez and his family, and we hope Raul has a strong recovery," said the north London club.

"This accident has also been traumatic for David and the club will be giving him all the support he needs during this time."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 3rd December 2020

  • ArsenalArsenal20:00Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna
  • LASKLASK17:55TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
  • Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp17:55LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • CSKA MoscowCSKA Moscow17:55RZ Pellets WACRZ Pellets WAC
  • FeyenoordFeyenoord17:55Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb
  • Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade17:55Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim
  • KAA GentKAA Gent17:55Slovan LiberecSlovan Liberec
  • AEK AthensAEK Athens17:55Sporting BragaSporting Braga
  • Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk17:55LeicesterLeicester City
  • LilleLille17:55Sparta PragueSparta Prague
  • AC MilanAC Milan17:55CelticCeltic
  • FK QarabagFK Qarabag17:55Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma431091810
2Young Boys42116337
3CFR Cluj411238-54
4CSKA Sofia401306-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal44001221012
2Molde420248-46
3Rapid Vienna42028716
4Dundalk4004512-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague43018629
2B Leverkusen430114689
3Nice4103612-63
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva4103610-43

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers42208538
2Benfica422012758
3Lech Poznan410368-23
4Standard Liege410339-63

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada431062410
2PSV Eindhoven420279-26
3PAOK Salonika41217525
4Omonia Nicosia401337-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli43015239
2Real Sociedad42112117
3AZ Alkmaar42115237
4HNK Rijeka400429-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester4310124810
2Sporting Braga42118807
3AEK Athens410359-43
4Zorya Luhansk410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille422010468
2AC Milan42117527
3Sparta Prague42029906
4Celtic4013513-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal4310135810
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv421146-27
3Sivasspor42029906
4FK Qarabag400439-60

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp43015239
2Tottenham430110289
3LASK420258-36
4Ludogorets4004513-80

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb42204048
2Feyenoord412145-15
3RZ Pellets WAC411256-14
4CSKA Moscow403124-23

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim44001311212
2Red Star Belgrade43019459
3Slovan Liberec4103212-103
4KAA Gent400429-70
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories