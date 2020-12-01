Last updated on .From the section Football

Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante - uncapped when he joined Leicester from Caen in 2015 - is likely to have been prevented from moving to England under the new system

All overseas players joining English clubs must qualify for entry through a points-based system when the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.

Points will be awarded for senior and youth international appearances, club appearances and the pedigree of the selling club.

The Football Association, the Premier League and the English Football League have come together to agree the plan.

Clubs will also not be able to sign overseas players until they are 18.

Signings of overseas players aged under 21 will be limited to three in the January transfer window and six per season after that.

Post-Brexit, English clubs will not be able to sign players freely from the European Union, and the new system sets out the rules for transfers once the transition period ends.

The proposal from the FA, Premier League and EFL - which will see players given a governing body endorsement (GBE) - was submitted to the UK government in November and has now been approved by the Home Office.

In the women's game, the entry requirements will not take youth international appearances, nor the selling club's progression in European competitions, into account.

All transfers of male and female players will be sanctioned using a points-based system, which is already in place for non-EU players without the right to work in the UK.

Players who accrue the required amount of points will earn a GBE automatically, while players just outside the requirements may be considered for a GBE by an exceptions panel.

The system means Brexit should not "damage the success" of the Premier League or the "prospects of the England teams", according to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

"Continuing to be able to recruit the best players will see the Premier League remain competitive and compelling," he said.

"The solution will complement our player development philosophy of the best foreign talent alongside the best homegrown players."