Champions League - Group F
Club BrugesClub Bruges0Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg0

Club Bruges v Zenit St Petersburg

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Club Bruges

  • 88Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Kossounou
  • 44Mechele
  • 18Ricca
  • 3Balanta
  • 42Dennis
  • 20Vanaken
  • 25Vormer
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 10Lang

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 9Krmencik
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 17Deli
  • 21Okereke
  • 22Horvath
  • 27Badji
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 97Van den Keybus

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 19Sutormin
  • 87Prokhin
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 5Barrios
  • 21Erokhin
  • 8Malcom
  • 7Azmoun
  • 11Driussi

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 27Ozdoev
  • 38Musaev
  • 78Vasyutin
  • 92Shamkin
  • 99Lunev
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BrugesAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).

  2. Post update

    Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastián Driussi.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg).

  5. Post update

    Federico Ricca (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Danila Prokhin.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

