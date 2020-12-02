Istanbul Basaksehir v RB Leipzig

First Half ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 1, RB Leipzig 2.
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 37SkrtelBooked at 38mins
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 63Bolingoli-MbomboSubstituted forChadliat 36'minutes
- 7Visca
- 10Özcan
- 17Kahveci
- 23Türüç
- 22Gulbrandsen
- 19Ba
- 1Babacan
- 3Kaldirim
- 5Topal
- 6Epureanu
- 8Aleksic
- 11Chadli
- 13Kivanç
- 20de Paula
- 21Tekdemir
- 27Crivelli
- 77Kaplan
- 89Karakus
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 6Konaté
- 5Upamecano
- 3Angelino
- 7Sabitzer
- 44Kampl
- 8Haidara
- 10Forsberg
- 25Olmo
- 9Poulsen
- 4Orban
- 13Tschauner
- 14Adams
- 19Sørloth
- 20Samardzic
- 21Kluivert
- 23Halstenberg
- 33Martínez
- 41Borkowski
- 45Martel
- 47Wosz
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Istanbul Basaksehir 1, RB Leipzig 2. Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Visca following a corner.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen tries a through ball, but Emil Forsberg is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Istanbul Basaksehir 0, RB Leipzig 2. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
Hand ball by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).
Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).
Berkay Özcan (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Attempt missed. Carlos Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Deniz Türüç with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Attempt saved. Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafael.
Substitution
Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Nacer Chadli replaces Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo because of an injury.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Istanbul Basaksehir. Rafael tries a through ball, but Fredrik Gulbrandsen is caught offside.