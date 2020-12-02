Champions League - Group H
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2

Istanbul Basaksehir v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 37SkrtelBooked at 38mins
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 63Bolingoli-MbomboSubstituted forChadliat 36'minutes
  • 7Visca
  • 10Özcan
  • 17Kahveci
  • 23Türüç
  • 22Gulbrandsen
  • 19Ba

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 3Kaldirim
  • 5Topal
  • 6Epureanu
  • 8Aleksic
  • 11Chadli
  • 13Kivanç
  • 20de Paula
  • 21Tekdemir
  • 27Crivelli
  • 77Kaplan
  • 89Karakus

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 22Mukiele
  • 6Konaté
  • 5Upamecano
  • 3Angelino
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 44Kampl
  • 8Haidara
  • 10Forsberg
  • 25Olmo
  • 9Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 4Orban
  • 13Tschauner
  • 14Adams
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Samardzic
  • 21Kluivert
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 33Martínez
  • 41Borkowski
  • 45Martel
  • 47Wosz
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 1, RB Leipzig 2.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Istanbul Basaksehir 1, RB Leipzig 2. Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Visca following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.

  4. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen tries a through ball, but Emil Forsberg is caught offside.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Istanbul Basaksehir 0, RB Leipzig 2. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).

  8. Post update

    Berkay Özcan (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

  10. Post update

    Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Booking

    Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlos Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Deniz Türüç with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafael.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Nacer Chadli replaces Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

  19. Post update

    Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Istanbul Basaksehir. Rafael tries a through ball, but Fredrik Gulbrandsen is caught offside.

Top Stories