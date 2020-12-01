Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have won four of their five matches so far

Celtic's SWPL1 match against Forfar Farmington on Sunday will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.

The match at K Park in East Kilbride kicks off at 14:00 GMT.

Celtic are second in the division, three points off Glasgow City, after four wins out of five while Forfar, in sixth, have two wins so far.

In Sunday's other fixtures, Hearts take on Edinburgh rivals Hibernian, Glasgow City visit Spartans and Rangers meet Motherwell.

The show will be hosted by Iona Ballantyne, with commentary from Stuart Mitchell and Pauline McDonald.